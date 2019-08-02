EU must move closer to citizens -Conte to tell von der Leyen

Venerdì 02 Agosto 2019 | 14:19

Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Milan
Rome
Milan
Brussels
Rome
Rome
MateraNel Materano
BariNel quartiere Libertà
TarantoDalla polizia
PotenzaI nodi della regione
FoggiaSulla SS16 a Serracapriola
BrindisiEvento eccezionale
LecceIntervento dei Cc
BatCinema
Rome

Premier meets new EU Commission president in Rome

Rome, August 2 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday that the European Union needs to move closer to its citizens as he met new European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for a working lunch in Rome. He said that during a "exchange of views" with von der Leyen he would "reiterate that we will have to work harder for a Europe that is able to offer adequate, concrete solutions to bring the EU closer to the citizens and combat the risk of a loss of faith". Von der Leyen said Friday that the EU rules on managing asylum seekers must be changed to lessen the burden on countries like Italy in joint statements before the meeting. "We want our procedures to be effective and efficient but humane too," she said. "It is not an easy job but we have all realised that there are no easy solutions. "It is necessary to review the concept of the sharing out of the burdens. "We know that Italy, Spain and Greece are geographically exposed. "It is fundamentally important to be able to guarantee solidary, but this is not a unilateral process".

