Industrial production down again says ISTAT

Rome, August 2 - After registering an increase in May, Italian industrial production was down again in June, ISTAT said on Friday. The national statistics agency said output was down 0.2% with respect to May and 1.2% compared to the same month in 2018, according to calendar-adjusted data. Production dropped 0.7% in the second quarter with respect to the first three months of 2019 and 1.1% compared to the equivalent period last year, ISTAT added. The national statistics agency said that, as a result, industrial output was down by 0.8% in the first half of 2019 with respect to the same period last year, according to calendar-adjusted figures.