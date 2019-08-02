Retail sales up 1.9% in June, biggest increase since 2017

Rome, August 2 - Italian retail sales increased by 1.9% in June, the biggest rise since January 2017, ISTAT said on Friday. The increase comes after a fall in sales in May and several months of weak showings for Italian retailers. Retail sales were also up in year-on-year terms, by 1.3%, with online retail increasing 15.4% in June compared to the same month in 2018. The agency said big retailers did well too, registering a 1.7% increase, with discount food outlets posting growth of 4.2%. Sales for small retailers, however, were flat.