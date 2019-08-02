Venerdì 02 Agosto 2019 | 12:41

Rome
Early elections if budget isn't 'courageous' says Salvini

Rome
Retail sales up 1.9% in June, biggest increase since 2017

Rome
Industrial production down again says ISTAT

Milan
Milan bourse loses over 2%, spread up to 210

Rome
Berlusconi's FI in turmoil after parting company with Toti

Milan
Video shows episode of racism on Milan-Verona train

Brussels
No-deal Brexit would cause 139,000 job losses in Italy-study

Rome
ANSA and AFP sign agreement for news, photos and videos

Rome
Visitors to Italian beach establishments down 25%

Rome
Southern Italy has more emigrants than immigrants - report

Milano Marittima
League won't back budget without big tax cuts-Salvini

Bari, Salernitana e Regginastasera la vera festa del Sud

BariLa cerimonia
Strage di Bologna, 39 anni dopo ecco il ricordo delle vittime baresi

Matera«bottino» di 1100 euro
Da Napoli a Matera per truffare due anziane: arrestati due giovani

PotenzaI nodi della regione
Basilicata, paradosso del personale regionale: decreti ingiuntivi per essere pagato

FoggiaSulla SS16 a Serracapriola
Tir contro suv nel Foggiano: 35enne muore sul colpo

BrindisiEvento eccezionale
Ostuni, schiuse le uova di fratino nel parco delle Dune Costiere

TarantoDalla Polizia
Taranto, minaccia donna: arrestato parcheggiatore abusivo

LecceIntervento dei Cc
Otranto., scempio nel centro storico: sigilli al gazebo abusivo promozionale

BatCinema
Paola Bernardini, la regista barlettana trapiantata a New York

Luca Parmitano fotografa la Puglia dallo spazio: lo scatto è virale

Magistrati arrestati a Trani, i fratelli Ferri: «Ci chiesero 4mln per fermare indagini»

Acquaviva, ucciso a coltellate dopo una lite. Una donna in caserma

Assenteismo ospedale Monopoli: torna libero un altro primario

Giustizia svenduta, il re del grano: «mi chiesero un milione per uscire dal carcere»

Rome

Retail sales up 1.9% in June, biggest increase since 2017

Rise follows drop in May and several months of weak showings

Rome, August 2 - Italian retail sales increased by 1.9% in June, the biggest rise since January 2017, ISTAT said on Friday. The increase comes after a fall in sales in May and several months of weak showings for Italian retailers. Retail sales were also up in year-on-year terms, by 1.3%, with online retail increasing 15.4% in June compared to the same month in 2018. The agency said big retailers did well too, registering a 1.7% increase, with discount food outlets posting growth of 4.2%. Sales for small retailers, however, were flat.

