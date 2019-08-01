Berlusconi's FI in turmoil after parting company with Toti

Rome, August 1 - Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia party is on turmoil after parting company with Ligurian Governor Giovanni Toti. Toti, a former journalist and manager in the ex-premier's media empire, was not named in a new party coordination panel announced on Thursday. "Good luck. Everyone is going their own way," said Toti, who has frequently been at odds over strategy with other members of the FI, which has slumped to well under the 10% mark in the opinion polls. Toti had recently been nominated coordinator of the party along with another senior member of it, Mara Carfagna. Carfagna was named on the new coordination panel but she said soon after that she would not be part of a "liquidation committee".