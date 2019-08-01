Video shows episode of racism on Milan-Verona train

Milan, August 1 - A video posted on Thursday on social media showed an Italian man asking a young black fellow passenger for his ticket, even though he is not an inspector, and then insulting him aboard a train travelling from Milan's central station to Verona. "Did you pay for a ticket? Show me your ticket", he asked the black man in the video, which was filmed by another passenger with her cell phone. The young passenger asked him "why should I show it to you?", prompting the man to show him his green jersey, saying it was his uniform. Then he pushed another black passenger and insulted him before saying that "the train is mine".