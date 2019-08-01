Giovedì 01 Agosto 2019 | 18:49

Rome
Berlusconi's FI in turmoil after parting company with Toti

Milan
Video shows episode of racism on Milan-Verona train

Brussels
No-deal Brexit would cause 139,000 job losses in Italy-study

Rome
ANSA and AFP sign agreement for news, photos and videos

Rome
Visitors to Italian beach establishments down 25%

Rome
Southern Italy has more emigrants than immigrants - report

Milano Marittima
League won't back budget without big tax cuts-Salvini

Modena
Amanda Knox blasts media 'falsehoods' about her Italy trip

Bologna

Rome
Carabiniere homicide: Elder's dad visits son in jail (2)

Rome
Carabiniere homicide: Natale didn't know about knife-dad

Bari, Salernitana e Regginastasera la vera festa del Sud

LecceI fatti nel 2017
Omicidio Noemi: chiesta seconda archiviazione per genitori fidanzato

FoggiaBorgo Mezzanone
Foggia, preso in baraccopoli gambiano che tentò uccidere connazionale

TarantoNel Tarantino
Pulsano: 27enne investe pedone e impatta contro moto, muore conducente

BrindisiIndagano i carabinieri
Cercano di violentare turista 16enne a festa in spiaggia nel Brindisino: caccia ai 2 responsabili

BariLavoro
Bari, protestano le guardie giurate davanti alla Prefettura

MateraIncubo perenne
Basilicata deposito di scorie nucleari: la Regione dice «no»

PotenzaDopo il ballottaggio
Potenza, Tramutoli fa ricorso al Tar per i 200 voti di scarto dal sindaco Guarente

BatCinema
Paola Bernardini, la regista barlettana trapiantata a New York

Brussels

Disorderly exit from EU would make 1.2 redundant Europe wide

Brussels, August 1 - A no-deal Brexit would cause the loss of 1.2 jobs Europe-wide, including 139,140 in Italy, according to a study by Leuven University in Belgium. The study said a disorderly exit from the European Union would lead to 526,830 redundancies in Britain, while Germany would be hit second-hardest with 291,930 job losses. Italy is set to suffer 31,230 job losses even if the Britain leaves the EU with an agreement, according to the study.

