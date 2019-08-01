No-deal Brexit would cause 139,000 job losses in Italy-study

Brussels, August 1 - A no-deal Brexit would cause the loss of 1.2 jobs Europe-wide, including 139,140 in Italy, according to a study by Leuven University in Belgium. The study said a disorderly exit from the European Union would lead to 526,830 redundancies in Britain, while Germany would be hit second-hardest with 291,930 job losses. Italy is set to suffer 31,230 job losses even if the Britain leaves the EU with an agreement, according to the study.