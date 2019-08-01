ANSA and AFP sign agreement for news, photos and videos

Rome, August 1 - ANSA and AFP have signed a new agreement for a multiyear collaboration for the distribution in Italy of services provided by the international agency. Under the agreement, which will come into force on January 1, 2020, a section of AFP's news output (texts and video) will become part of the ANSA news service and will be made available to all the clients of Italy's top news agency - media organs, public institutions and companies. ANSA will also distribute AFP's photos on the Italian newspaper and digital media markets. AFP and ANSA also envisage the possibility of providing joint commercial services for international clients in the future. AFP Chief Executive Fabrice Fries said ANSA teaming up with AFP again was "a sign that AFP has high-quality video service. "We offer LIVE 24/7 videos for the whole world and innovative, new contents," he continued. "Our strength is that we offer unique coverage of Europe and the Mediterranean area". ANSA General Manager and CEO Stefano De Alessandri expressed "great satisfaction about this refound partnership with an important European agency. "Its contents best respond to the demands of the Italian and European market, as well as those of the editorial staff," De Alessandri continued. "Our international services will be enriched to the benefit of over 5,400 ANSA clients in Italy and around the world". AFP and ANSA are already cooperating on several European projects, including the site of the European Data News Hub (EDNH), which was launched in 2017. EDNH, which has become one of the top sites for European issues, is produced by a consortium of European news agencies to provide Internet users and media organs worldwide with a reference point for subjects related to the European Union.