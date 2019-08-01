Visitors to Italian beach establishments down 25%

Rome, August 1 - The Italian union of beach establishments (SIB) said Thursday that, after a "disastrous" month of May, business was down by up to 25% in June and July. "Apart from the economic situation of Italian families, the main cause was the bad weather that hit many resorts in the first two months of the summer," SIB President Antonio Capacchione. "Indeed, many establishments suffered major damage". Italian beach establishments rent out sun beds and umbrellas and usually lay on other services, such as the provision of showers, food and drink.