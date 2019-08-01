Giovedì 01 Agosto 2019 | 17:03

Rome
ANSA and AFP sign agreement for news, photos and videos

Rome
Visitors to Italian beach establishments down 25%

Rome
Southern Italy has more emigrants than immigrants - report

Milano Marittima
League won't back budget without big tax cuts-Salvini

Modena
Amanda Knox blasts media 'falsehoods' about her Italy trip

Bologna

Two held for homicide after dead body found near Bologna

 
Rome
Carabiniere homicide: Elder's dad visits son in jail (2)

Rome
Carabiniere homicide: Natale didn't know about knife-dad

Rome
Cabinet fails to reach agreement on criminal-law overhaul

Rome
Elder's father says worried after blindfold photo

Reggio Calabria
Suspect held over murder of tobacconist

Bari, Salernitana e Regginastasera la vera festa del Sud

LecceVerso il concertone
Notte della Taranta, via al Festival itinerante da Corigliano

TarantoIn via Pitagora
Taranto, parcheggiatore abusivo aggredisce donna e pretende soldi: arrestato

BrindisiIndagano i carabinieri
Cercano di violentare turista 16enne a festa in spiaggia nel Brindisino: caccia ai 2 responsabili

BariLavoro
Bari, protestano le guardie giurate davanti alla Prefettura

MateraIncubo perenne
Basilicata deposito di scorie nucleari: la Regione dice «no»

PotenzaDopo il ballottaggio
Potenza, Tramutoli fa ricorso al Tar per i 200 voti di scarto dal sindaco Guarente

FoggiaNel foggiano
Cerignola, cc sequestrano furgone con 15 braccianti: conducente guidava con patente falsa

BatCinema
Paola Bernardini, la regista barlettana trapiantata a New York

i più letti

Luca Parmitano fotografa la Puglia dallo spazio: lo scatto è virale

Luca Parmitano fotografa la Puglia dallo spazio: lo scatto è virale

Giustizia svenduta, il re del grano: «mi chiesero un milione per uscire dal carcere»

Giustizia svenduta, il re del grano: «Mi chiesero un milione per uscire dal carcere». Poi fu assolto

Magistrati arrestati a Trani, i fratelli Ferri: «Ci chiesero 4mln per fermare indagini»

Magistrati arrestati a Trani, i fratelli Ferri: «Ci chiesero 4mln per fermare indagini»

Puglia, illegittimo lo stop alla plastica in spiaggia. Tar boccia la Regione

Puglia, illegittimo lo stop alla plastica in spiaggia. Il Tar «boccia» la Regione

Avvistato al largo di Brindisi lo yacht dello sceicco del Qatar Al Thani

Avvistato al largo di Brindisi lo yacht dello sceicco del Qatar Al Thani

Rome

Visitors to Italian beach establishments down 25%

Volatile weather a big factor says union

Rome, August 1 - The Italian union of beach establishments (SIB) said Thursday that, after a "disastrous" month of May, business was down by up to 25% in June and July. "Apart from the economic situation of Italian families, the main cause was the bad weather that hit many resorts in the first two months of the summer," SIB President Antonio Capacchione. "Indeed, many establishments suffered major damage". Italian beach establishments rent out sun beds and umbrellas and usually lay on other services, such as the provision of showers, food and drink.

