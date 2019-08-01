Southern Italy has more emigrants than immigrants - report

Rome, August 1 - Emigration away is big problem for southern Italy and the arrival of immigrants is not compensating, according to a report by the Svimez institute, excerpts of which were released in advance on Thursday. It said that over two million people left Italy's southern regions between 2002 and 2017. It said that 132,187 upped sticks from the south in 2017 alone, including 66,557 young people, 33% of whom were graduates. The institute said it saw little sign of the trend being reversed in the near future. "The gradual slowdown of the Italian economy has reopened the territorial fracture," it said. "This is set to plunge the south back into a recession that it emerged from too slowly".