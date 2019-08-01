Giovedì 01 Agosto 2019 | 15:04

Rome
Southern Italy has more emigrants than immigrants - report

Milano Marittima
League won't back budget without big tax cuts-Salvini

Modena
Amanda Knox blasts media 'falsehoods' about her Italy trip

Bologna

Rome
Carabiniere homicide: Elder's dad visits son in jail (2)

Rome
Carabiniere homicide: Natale didn't know about knife-dad

Rome
Cabinet fails to reach agreement on criminal-law overhaul

Rome
Elder's father says worried after blindfold photo

Reggio Calabria
Suspect held over murder of tobacconist

Rome
Unemployment down to 9.7% in June, lowest since 2012

Milan
League Senator Siri probed for self-laundering

Bari, il caldo abbraccio dei trecentoaspettando il triangolare di Salerno

aspettando il triangolare di Salerno

 

TarantoIn via Pitagora
Taranto, parcheggiatore abusivo aggredisce donna e pretende soldi: arrestato

BrindisiIndagano i carabinieri
Cercano di violentare turista 16enne a festa in spiaggia nel Brindisino: caccia ai 2 responsabili

BariLavoro
Bari, protestano le guardie giurate davanti alla Prefettura

MateraIncubo perenne
Basilicata deposito di scorie nucleari: la Regione dice «no»

PotenzaDopo il ballottaggio
Potenza, Tramutoli fa ricorso al Tar per i 200 voti di scarto dal sindaco Guarente

FoggiaNel foggiano
Cerignola, cc sequestrano furgone con 15 braccianti: conducente guidava con patente falsa

LecceL'emergenza
Dramma Xylella: senza reimpianti, i frantoi del Salento finiscono in Marocco

BatCinema
Paola Bernardini, la regista barlettana trapiantata a New York

Modena

Media is manufacturing outrage, woman says in letter to ANSA

Modena, August 1 - Amanda Knox and her fiancé Christopher Robinson have complained about "falsehoods" in the media about her recent trip to Italy and the couple's upcoming wedding in a letter to ANSA. The letter referred to reports the couple had launched a whipround to fund their wedding after spending a lot of money to campaign against miscarriages of justice by taking part in a criminal justice festival in Modena hosted by the Italy Innocence Project. The American former exchange student, who was first convicted and later acquitted of murdering British housemate Meredith Kercher in Perugia in 2007 after a long judicial ordeal, said this was a misrepresentation. Knox, 32, thanked the Italy Innocence Project for paying for her hotel room and covering a quarter of the cost of her flight. But she added that she had to spend over $10,000 on security measures and she also had to pay for the travel expenses of her mother who was "a necessary emotional support on this traumatic journey". This money was taken from the couple's savings for their wedding, they said. The letter stated that, while the couple filed the legal paperwork to be married in December for tax and insurance reasons, the wedding ceremony itself will not take place until February, 2020. "Like many young couples today, we've replaced the traditional gift registry with a wedding fund," the letter read. "Thousands of people do this every year because traditional gift registries are outmoded - couples who already live together don't need toasters and dishware... "We shared our wedding story on social media, but we did not advertise our registry or ask strangers to donate. "The tabloids sent our registry page to the world and then blamed us for their actions. "They then accused me of lying about the financial reality of our trip to support the Italy Innocence Project. "This 'scandal' is yet another example of irresponsible media profiting by manufacturing outrage. "This is just the latest example of the deliberate misrepresentation and character assassination that I've suffered since I was thrust unwillingly into the spotlight in 2007. "It is a flagrant violation of journalism ethics and comes at the opportunity cost of informing people about issues that actually matter - like wrongful convictions". Knox spent almost four years in an Italian prison following her conviction for Kercher's murder. In 2015 she was definitively acquitted by the Italian Supreme Court of Cassation.

