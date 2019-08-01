Two held for homicide after dead body found near Bologna

Bologna, August 1 - Two men have been detained by Carabinieri police in relation to the homicide of 42-year-old Consolato Ingenuo, whose body was found dumped in hills at Vergato, near Bologna, on Wednesday. The victim's wife and brother sounded the alarm after he went missing on Monday. The suspects are a 34-year-old from Serbia and a 50-year-old Romanian. They are thought to have spent the evening with Ingenuo before his death.