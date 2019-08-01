Giovedì 01 Agosto 2019 | 15:06

Rome
Southern Italy has more emigrants than immigrants - report

Milano Marittima
League won't back budget without big tax cuts-Salvini

Modena
Amanda Knox blasts media 'falsehoods' about her Italy trip

Bologna

Rome
Carabiniere homicide: Elder's dad visits son in jail (2)

Rome
Carabiniere homicide: Natale didn't know about knife-dad

Rome
Cabinet fails to reach agreement on criminal-law overhaul

Rome
Elder's father says worried after blindfold photo

Reggio Calabria
Suspect held over murder of tobacconist

Rome
Unemployment down to 9.7% in June, lowest since 2012

Milan
League Senator Siri probed for self-laundering

Bari, il caldo abbraccio dei trecentoaspettando il triangolare di Salerno

Bari, il caldo abbraccio dei trecento
TarantoIn via Pitagora
Taranto, parcheggiatore abusivo aggredisce donna e pretende soldi: arrestato

BrindisiIndagano i carabinieri
Cercano di violentare turista 16enne a festa in spiaggia nel Brindisino: caccia ai 2 responsabili

BariLavoro
Bari, protestano le guardie giurate davanti alla Prefettura

MateraIncubo perenne
Basilicata deposito di scorie nucleari: la Regione dice «no»

PotenzaDopo il ballottaggio
Potenza, Tramutoli fa ricorso al Tar per i 200 voti di scarto dal sindaco Guarente

FoggiaNel foggiano
Cerignola, cc sequestrano furgone con 15 braccianti: conducente guidava con patente falsa

LecceL'emergenza
Dramma Xylella: senza reimpianti, i frantoi del Salento finiscono in Marocco

BatCinema
Paola Bernardini, la regista barlettana trapiantata a New York

Luca Parmitano fotografa la Puglia dallo spazio: lo scatto è virale

Giustizia svenduta, il re del grano: «mi chiesero un milione per uscire dal carcere»

Puglia, illegittimo lo stop alla plastica in spiaggia. Tar boccia la Regione

Avvistato al largo di Brindisi lo yacht dello sceicco del Qatar Al Thani

Tragedia a Mattinata: incidente in galleria, muoiono padre e figlia di 7 mesi

Rome

19-year-old has confessed to stabbing officer say police

Rome, August 1 - The father of Finnegan Lee Elder, the 19-year-old accused stabbing to death of Carabiniere police officer Mario Cerciello Rega in Rome last week, visited his son at Rome's Regina Coeli prison on Thursday. It is the first time that Ethan Elder is meeting his son since his arrest last week. Police said that Finnegan Lee Elder has confessed to stabbing Cerciello Rega while his friend, Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth assaulted the slain officer's partner at the end of a chain of events sparked by a drugs deal that went wrong. Natale-Hjorth's father has said that his son did not know about the knife that his friend allegedly used to kill the police officer. The Associated Press quoted Fabrizio Natale as saying that Natale-Hjorth "can't come to terms with what happened" in a statement released through a lawyer after visiting his son in a Rome jail. "We are very upset by the predicament he's in, but we are all fully convinced of his innocence," the statement continued.

