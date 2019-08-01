Carabiniere homicide: Natale didn't know about knife-dad

Rome, August 1 - The father of Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, one of two Americans held in relation to the homicide of Carabiniere Mario Cerciello Rega in Rome last week, has said that his son did not know about the knife that his friend allegedly used to kill the police officer. Police said that 19-year-old Finnegan Lee Elder has confessed to stabbing Cerciello Rega while Natale-Hjorth assaulted the slain officer's partner at the end of a chain of events sparked by a drugs deal that went wrong. The Associated Press quoted Fabrizio Natale as saying that Natale-Hjorth "can't come to terms with what happened" in a statement released through a lawyer after visiting his son in a Rome jail. "We are very upset by the predicament he's in, but we are all fully convinced of his innocence," the statement continued.