Carabiniere homicide: Natale didn't know about knife-dad

Southern Italy has more emigrants than immigrants - report
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Giustizia svenduta, il re del grano: «Mi chiesero un milione per uscire dal carcere». Poi fu assolto
Rome
01 Agosto 2019
Rome, August 1 - The father of Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, one of two Americans held in relation to the homicide of Carabiniere Mario Cerciello Rega in Rome last week, has said that his son did not know about the knife that his friend allegedly used to kill the police officer. Police said that 19-year-old Finnegan Lee Elder has confessed to stabbing Cerciello Rega while Natale-Hjorth assaulted the slain officer's partner at the end of a chain of events sparked by a drugs deal that went wrong. The Associated Press quoted Fabrizio Natale as saying that Natale-Hjorth "can't come to terms with what happened" in a statement released through a lawyer after visiting his son in a Rome jail. "We are very upset by the predicament he's in, but we are all fully convinced of his innocence," the statement continued.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su