Cabinet fails to reach agreement on criminal-law overhaul

Rome, August 1 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's cabinet approved a reform of Italy's civil law system and of the judiciary's self-governing body, the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM), at the end of a marathon meeting overnight. But the executive was unable to reach an agreement on an overhaul of the criminal-law system presented by Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede. Sources said this was due to differences between Bonafede and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio's 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the League party of fellow Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini. Bonafede said Thursday that he hoped a plan to lengthen the statute of limitations for some crimes was not the reason the League has so far failed to back his reform of the criminal law system. "I hope it's not the case that the statute of limitations issue is an issue that was not brought out during the talks," he said. League sources said that the party does not want a superficial reform of Italy's justice system. "There is a distance (between us and the M5S) over the justice reform," the sources said. "The League is in favour of the rule of law and certain time periods for the execution of justice. "Italy is a democratic country. The League wants guarantees for the Italian people. "Court managers are needed to guarantee the set time frames are respected. "New rules are needed on wiretaps and the separation of the careers (of prosecutors and judges). "The League does not want citizens to be hostages to the justice system for life and it will not accept a reform of the facade". Magistrates union ANM, meanwhile, said the government's reform of the CSM, which will see members drawn randomly by lots, is unconstitutional. "The draw is unconstitutional," said ANM President Luca Poniz. "The regulation currently in force in the Constitution states that the magistrates (on the CSM) should be elected. "A draw and an election are two things that are irreconcilable. "If a draw is deemed equivalent to an election that this system should be used for all Constitutional bodies. "The opens up a strange path, one that is distant from the idea of democracy".