Elder's father says worried after blindfold photo

(see related) Rome, July 31 - The father of Finnegan Lee Elder, the 19-year-old accused of stabbing to death Carabiniere police officer Mario Cerciello Rega last week, has said he is worried after a photo came out at the weekend of fellow suspect Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth blindfolded in custody. "I saw the photo of Natale-Hjorth that was on various sites," the suspect's father, Ethan Elder, said via legal sources after arriving in Rome on Wednesday. "I am very worried about the health of my son and I hope is being assisted by a doctor. "My wife is devastated. "We have been reassured and told that he has not been mistreated".