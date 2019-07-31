Suspect held over murder of tobacconist

Reggio Calabria, July 31 - Police on Wednesday took a 43-year-old man into custody as a suspect in the murder of 66-year-old Mariella Rota, a tobacconist who was stabbed to death on Tuesday in the foyer of the building where she lived in the centre of Reggio Calabria. The building's foyer is also connected to Rota's shop, and sources said the suspect was a regular client who purchased lottery tickets at the shop.