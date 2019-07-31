Unemployment down to 9.7% in June, lowest since 2012

Rome, July 31 - Italy's unemployment rate dropped for the fourth consecutive month in June, falling by 0.1 of a percentage point with respect to May to 9.7%, ISTAT said on Wednesday. The national statistics agency said this was the lowest level since January 2012. It added that the number of 15-24-year-olds actively on the labour market who were unemployed in June was down 1.5 points to 28.1% - the lowest level since April 2011. ISTAT said the number of people in employment was largely stable with respect to May.