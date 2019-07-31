League Senator Siri probed for self-laundering

Suspect held over murder of tobacconist
31 Luglio 2019
Milan, July 31 - League Senator Armando Siri is under investigation for self-laundering in Milan, sources said on Wednesday. The case regards the granting of two mortgages by a San Marino bank, one of which was used to buy a building in Bresso, in the province of Milan. Siri stepped down as transport and infrastructure undersecretary after being placed under investigation for suspected corruption in a separate case in April.
