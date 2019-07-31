Italy's GDP flat in second quarter-ISTAT

Rome, July 31 - Italy's gross domestic product was flat in the second quarter of 2019 with respect to both the previous three months and the equivalent period last year, according to calendar and seasonally adjusted data released by ISTAT on Wednesday. The figure was actually better than expected as some analysts had forecast modest negative growth in the second quarter. The Italian economy had increased by 0.1% in the first quarter to pull out of the recession it had slipped into in the second half of 2018. Deputy Premier and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said the data showed that the coalition government, which also features the League party of fellow Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini, should press on with his plans to "cut the tax wedge to boost growth". However, Nicola Zingaretti, the leader of the opposition, centre-left Democratic Party (PD), said that "this government is killing the hope of the Italian people".