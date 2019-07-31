M5S presents motion in Senate to stop TAV project

Rome, July 31 - The 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Wednesday presented a motion in the Senate to block the TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link project and discuss how to redistribute funding that was allocated to the project. The motion cited that the government contract included the possibility of entirely renegotiating the project, which M5S claims is obsolete, unsustainable, and environmentally harmful. The motion will be discussed and voted on in the Senate next Tuesday or Wednesday. The M5S has long been against the project on cost and environmental grounds but League leader Matteo Salvini, who is also deputy premier as well as Interior Minister, has come out strongly in favour of the project. Premier Giuseppe Conte has said it should be completed too, arguing it would cost more to abandon the project than complete it. At the weekend some senior League lawmakers said the M5S should not feel obliged to stay in government if they are unhappy about being part of an executive that will see it continued.