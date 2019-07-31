Man shoots at 26-year-old daughter, attempts suicide

Padua, July 31 - A 46-year-old man from Sri Lanka shot at his 26-year-old daughter with a rifle in the province of Padua town of Teolo on Tuesday before trying to commit suicide, sources said Wednesday. The man unsuccessfully tried to take his own life with the rifle before then attempting to hang himself. Carabinieri police intervened and managed to save both the daughter and the father, who, however, is in a serious condition in hospital.