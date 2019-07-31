Stalker of FdI's leader Meloni arrested
Rome
31 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 31 - A man who allegedly stalked Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, was put under house arrest in the province of Caserta on Wednesday and barred from the province of Rome for two years. The man alleged sent a series of threatening and defamatory messages to Meloni via Facebook. He was also stopped by police at Rome's central Termini station twice recently. He admitted to police that he had come to Rome from Campania to try to find where Meloni lives, sources said.
