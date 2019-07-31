Salvini to authorise Gregoretti migrants to disembark

Rome, July 31 - Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday on Facebook that he would soon be giving the go-ahead to disembarking over 100 rescued migrants still onboard the Gregoretti coast guard ship. The ship has been in the Augusta port since Saturday evening. Salvini had said he would not let them off until an agreement had been reached for their redistribution at the EU level. "In the coming hours I will authorise the disembarking because we are sure that the migrants will not be a burden on Italian citizens," he said, adding that "the problem has been resolved. He said five countries, "Germany, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, and Portugal will take them in, alongside several Italian facilities" run by the Church.