Inflation down to 0.5% says ISTAT

Rome, July 31 - Italy's annual inflation rate dropped for the third consecutive month in July, falling to 0.5% from 0.7% in June, according to preliminary data released by ISTAT on Wednesday. The drop takes the inflation rate back down to the level of April 2018. The national statistics agency's trolley index of everyday goods such as food and household items, however, increased from 0.2% to 0.8%. This was driven by rises in the prices of fresh fruit and vegetables, which have been affected by the recent heat wave and period of extreme weather.