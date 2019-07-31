Ministry stops plans for Baths of Caracalla McDonald's

Rome, July 31 - Culture Minister Alberto Bonisoli said Wednesday that his ministry has stopped plans for a new McDonald's restaurant close to one of Rome's most remarkable ancient sites - the Baths of Caracalla. "Having already expressed my opposition to a fast food restaurant in the Baths of #Caracalla archaeological area, I inform you that the culture ministry has annulled the authorization," Bonisoli said on Facebook. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi, who had also came out strongly against the plan, welcomed the move. "The wonders of Rome must be protected," she said.