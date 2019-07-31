Father of Carabiniere homicide suspect Lee arrives in Rome

Fuimicino, July 31 - The father of Finnegan Lee Elder, the 19-year-old American who is accused of stabbing to death Caraniniere police officer Mario Cerciello Rega, landed at Rome's Fuimicino airport. Lee Elder and his fellow Californian Christian Natale-Hjorth, 18 are accused of the homicide of Cerciello Rega early on Friday at the end of a chain of events sparked by a drugs deal that went wrong. Police said that Elder has confessed to stabbing Cerciello Rega while Natale-Hjorth assaulted the slain officer's partner. "The first thing I'd like to know is what is the bureaucratic procedure to be able to see my son in prison," said Ethan Elder after arriving.