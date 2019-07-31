Salvini admits to 'error' over son's police PWC ride

Stalker of FdI's leader Meloni arrested
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Matera, parco Magna Grecia: piano finanziato ma dimenticato dal Governo
i più letti
Mattinata, schianto nella galleria verso il mare: muoiono padre e figlia di 7 mesi. Coinvolte 3 auto: 4 i feriti, uno è grave
Rome
31 Luglio 2019
Rome, July 31 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has admitted to making "a dad's mistake" and apologised after getting a police officer to give his son a ride on one of the force's personal watercrafts (PWC) at the Milano Marittima resort on the Adriatic. He said the officer was not to blame after a reporter filmed the ride, sparking controversy about the use of State resources.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su