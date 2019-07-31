Carabiniere who allegedly blindfolded US suspect probed

Rome, July 31 - The Carabiniere police officer who allegedly blindfolded one of the two US citizens arrested for the homicide last week of Deputy Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega has been placed under investigation for abuse of office and means of constriction. The news was reported in several newspapers on Wednesday. The police man was reportedly a non-commisisoned officer and head of patrol who on the morning of July 26 blindfolded 18-year-old Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth. The man is said to be the one seen in the edge of the photo wearing a black t-shirt. He has been transferred to another role. It is not yet known who took the photo. Investigators are analysing the cell phones of the Carabinieri to establish who was in the room that day. Fresh analysis, meanwhile, was conducted at the hotel room where Natale-Hjorth and fellow suspect Finnegan Lee Elder, 19, were staying and where the murder weapon was found. Representatives of the defence were present. Police said Elder has confessed to stabbing to death Cerciello Rega while Natale-Hjorth punched the slain officer's partner.