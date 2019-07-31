Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2019 | 13:01

Rome
Unemployment down to 9.7% in June, lowest since 2012

Rome
Italy's GDP flat in second quarter-ISTAT

Rome
Italian officials aren't pirates-Di Maio on Gregoretti case

Rome
Reggio Calabria politicians held in big 'Ndrangheta bust

Genoa
Anarchists say they torched Eni vehicle

Rome
Probe opened into Gregoretti coast guard-ship case

Rimini
Swimming stopped in some Adriatic areas due to E. coli

Turin
Soccer: Juve's Kean close to joining Everton

Rome
Court rules against packed lunches in school canteens

Rome
Bioethics panel gives assisted-suicide opinion

Rome
Almost 500 deaths at work in first half of 2019-INAIL

Prestito
Bari, arriva l'esterno d'attacco D'Ursi dal Napoli

Foggia
Appalti a Foggia, revocato divieto di dimora a suocero sindaco

BariPreso dalla Polizia
Bari, finge incidente col motorino e scippa anziana: arrestato

PotenzaLa nota Inps
Melfi, indennità disoccupazione liquidate nei tempi: verifiche su 435

LecceNel Leccese
Migranti, notte di sbarchi in Salento: rintracciati oltre 80

BatIn via Veneto
Barletta, ripresa erogazione idrica dopo rottura condotta

BrindisiDai Cc
San Donaci, cocaina e soldi: arrestato 31enne per spaccio

TarantoPer 49 anni
Taranto, firmata concessione per terminal a colosso Yilport

MateraLa denuncia al ministro Bonisoli
Matera, parco Magna Grecia: piano finanziato ma dimenticato dal Governo

Rome

Reggio Calabria politicians held in big 'Ndrangheta bust

PD regional assembly chief arrested,clan 'had role in 2014 vote'

Rome, July 31 - Italian police on Wednesday were arresting several members of the Libri clan of the 'Ndrangheta organized crime group in Reggio Calabria. Seventeen warrants had been issued by the Antimafia Investigation Directorate (DIA), with 12 in jail and 5 placed under house arrest, while searches were underway and several companies seized. Several entrepreneurs and politicians were completely at the service of the Libri clan, according to the investigation. Among those arrested are the head of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) in the Calabria regional council, Sebastiano "Seby" Romeo, and that of the rightwing FDI party Alessandro Nicolò . The clan is accused of playing a central role in the 2014 regional elections. Also under investigation are former PD regional advisor Demetrio Naccari Carlizzi and the son-in-law of Reggio Calabria mayor Giuseppe Falcomatà, who is instead not involved. The police said that the 'Ndrangheta clan had managed to infiltrate the political sphere of the city across all political parties. Following the news, PD senator Ernesto Magorno said that he was suspending himself from the party until it was clear what had happened in Calabria. The Calabria-based crime organization has been called 'Europe's most powerful mafia' and is known for being involved in the international drugs and weapons trade. As part of an international operation in December 2018, arrests were made in Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and countries in South America. "Huge amounts of cocaine flooded in from South America to Italy and northern Europe, particularly Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium, also thanks to the collaboration of Turkish citizens who hid the drugs in concealed spaces of cars and lorries," police had said at a press conference at that time.

