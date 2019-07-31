Italian officials aren't pirates-Di Maio on Gregoretti case

Rome, July 31 - Deputy Premier, Labor and Industry Minister and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that respect must be shown for the officers onboard the Gregoretti coast guard ship, which has been in the Augusta port since Saturday evening with 115 migrants still onboard. The Siracusa prosecutor's office opened an investigation regarding the case of the ship and the ship's captain was reportedly questioned by the prosecutor on Tuesday. "Italy cannot bear the arrival of more migrants. We have done our part and those migrants must go to Europe. However, our soldiers on that ship should not be treated like pirates," Di Maio said. "Full respect" should be shown, he added, "for the forces of order, full respect for the police and full respect for our soldiers." The European Commission is contacting member states to understand which countries would be willing to take in some of the migrants. Onboard are still 115 adults after those requiring medical care and 16 unaccompanied minors were allowed to disembark. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has said the others will not be allowed to disembark until other EU states agree to take them in.