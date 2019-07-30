Almost 500 deaths at work in first half of 2019-INAIL

Rome, July 30 - INAIL said Tuesday that it recorded 482 fatal injuries at work in the first six months of 2019, 13 more (or 2.8%) than in the first half of last year. The workplace accidents and occupational illness agency said there were 323,831 work-related injuries in total in the January-June period, down 0.2% on the equivalent period in 2018. It said there were 32,575 cases of sickness caused by work, 354 more than in the same period last year.