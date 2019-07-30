Bond spread hits 200-points mark

Court rules against packed lunches in school canteens
30 Luglio 2019
Milan, July 30 - The spread between Italy's 10-year BTP bond and the German Bund climbed above the 200-basis points mark for the first time since July 22 and went up to 203 points on Tuesday. The spread, an important measure of Italy's borrowing costs, closed on 196 points on Monday. The Milan stock exchange, meanwhile, suffered big losses, with the FTSE Mib index shedding 2%.
