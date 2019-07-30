Slain Carabiniere was 'attacked immediately' (2)

Rome, July 30 - Mario Cerciello Rega, the Carabiniere police officer stabbed to death in Rome last week, and his partner Andrea Varriale "were attacked immediately" by two young Americans accused of the homicide, Francesco Gargaro, the provincial commander of the Carabinieri, told a press conference on Tuesday. "There was no chance to use weapons, to react". Californians Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, 18, and Finnegan Lee Elder, 19, are accused of the homicide of Cerciello Rega at the end of a string of events sparked by a drugs deal that went wrong. Cerciello Rega was stabbed 11 times after going with Varriale to a rendezvous with the Americans after one of them stole the ruck sack of a middle man involved in setting up the deal. Elder and Natale-Hjorth were allegedly trying to get money and drugs off the middle man in exchange for returning the bag. Police said that Elder has confessed to stabbing Cerciello Rega while Natale-Hjorth punched Varriale. The Carabinieri told the press conference that Cerciello Rega had forgotten his gun, while stressing that "there was no chance of reacting" even if he had remembered it. "He didn't imagine being faced with a person with an 18cm knife and he didn't expect to be attacked when he presented himself as a Carabinieri," said Gargaro. "It's the sort of operation you do almost every day in Rome". "si trattava di un servizio che a Roma si fa ogni giorno, o quasi". "Nel momento in cui si sono qualificati sono stati immediatamente aggrediti, pochi attimi in cui Varriale è stato sopraffatto e buttato a terra" ha aggiunto Gargaro che poi ha sottolineato che in zona "c'erano 4 pattuglie, che non dovevano essere visibili per non pregiudicare l'operazione e che sono intervenute pochi minuti dopo l'allarme" The judge said Elder told authorities he stabbed Cerciello Rega because he feared he was being strangled, but noted the teen didn't have any marks on his neck indicating an attempted strangulation. He said Elder also told investigators the officer never pulled out his pistol. She also cited contradictions in the teens' account: Elder told investigators that Natale-Hjorth hid the knife in the drop ceiling, while Natale-Hjorth told investigators he wasn't aware of the stabbing until Elder woke him hours later in their hotel room and told them he had "used a knife" and then washed it. Investigators said Saturday both teens had admitted their roles in Cerciello Rega's death. Under Italian law, anyone who participated in a slaying can face murder charges. Elder, the judge said, told investigators he didn't realize the two men were police officers and believed they were sent by an Italian man whose knapsack and cellphone they had stolen a few hours earlier while trying to arrange a drug deal. That man, identified as Sergio Brugiatelli, told investigators that two men with American accents approached him in Rome's Trastevere district asking if he had 80 euros ($90) worth of cocaine to sell, according to the judge's order. Brugiatelli said he didn't, but accompanied one of the teens, a blond he later identified as Natale-Hjorth, to a dealer in the neighborhood. Brugiatelli said the other teen, whom he later identified as Elder, sat waiting on a bench where Brugiatelli had left his bag and a cellphone. According to Brugiatelli, the "blond youth" gave the dealer money for the drugs, but at the sight of approaching police officers, everyone scattered. He later told investigators that when he returned to the bench a friend told him that Elder had run off with his bag. Brugiatelli said he dialed his cellphone number and one of the teens answered and demanded he bring 80 or 100 euros plus a gram of cocaine to a street near their hotel if he wanted the bag back. After police were informed of the extortion attempt, Cerciello Rega and his partner, Andrea Varriale, were sent to the rendezvous point, the judge said. Gallo noted that the teens claimed the officers didn't show identification. But, she said, Varriale told investigators both officers showed their badges and identified themselves as police. "But the pair, even before we could carry out any kind of check attacked us physically," she quoted Varriale as saying. She said Varriale told investigators Cerciello Rega yelled as he was struggling with Elder, "Stop, we're Carabinieri. Enough." He said Natale-Hjorth kicked, scratched and punched him to break away then both teens fled. Varriale said he saw his partner bleeding profusely from his left side. "Before falling to the ground, he told me, 'They stabbed me,'" the judge quoted Varriale as saying. Cerciello Rega during what Italian authorities alleged was an extortion attempt by the teens to get money and drugs. Cc ucciso: Carabinieri, non c'è stato tempo di reagire ++ Immediatamente aggrediti, non c'è stata possibilità usare armi ROMA ROMA, 30 LUG - Mario Cerciello Rega e Andrea Varriale "sono stati aggrediti immediatamente" dai 2 americani: "non c'è stata possibilità di usare armi, di reagire". Così il comandante dei carabinieri di Roma Francesco Gargaro. "Nel momento in cui si sono qualificati sono stati immediatamente aggrediti, pochi attimi in cui Varriale è stato sopraffatto e buttato a terra" ha aggiunto Gargaro che poi ha sottolineato che in zona "c'erano 4 pattuglie, che non dovevano essere visibili per non pregiudicare l'operazione e che sono intervenute pochi minuti dopo l'allarme" Cc ucciso: Carabinieri, aveva dimenticato l'arma ++ "Non avrebbe avuto comunque alcuna possibilità di reagire" ROMA ROMA, 30 LUG - "Cerciello aveva dimenticato l'arma, è stata probabilmente una dimenticanza, ma ciò non toglie che non aveva alcuna possibilità di reagire". Lo dicono i carabinieri in conferenza stampa sul caso del vicebrigadiere ucciso alcuni giorni fa a Roma. ROMA, 30 LUG - "Non c'è stato tempo di reagire, Andrea Varriale (il collega del carabiniere ucciso Mario Cerciello Rega) non poteva sparare ad un soggetto in fuga altrimenti sarebbe stato indagato per un reato grave". Lo ha detto il comandante provinciale dei carabinieri di Roma, colonnello Francesco Gargaro. ( Non immaginavano di trovarsi di fronte una persona con un coltello di 18 centimetri, e non si aspettavano neanche di essere aggrediti nel momento in cui si qualificavano come carabinieri", ha spiegato il comandante provinciale dei carabinieri di Roma, Francesco Gargaro, aggiungendo che "si trattava di un servizio che a Roma si fa ogni giorno, o quasi". Californians Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, 18, and Finnegan Lee Elder, 19, are accused of the homicide of Cerciello Rega at the end of a string of events sparked by a drugs deal that went wrong. The Latest: US diplomat visits teen held in officer's death Eds: Adds statement from family of 19-year-old suspect. With AP Photos. Rome ROME (AP) - The Latest on the fatal stabbing of a police officer in Rome and two American teenagers jailed in the slaying (all times local): 8:40 p.m. The family of a 19-year-old California resident who is under investigation for the Rome slaying of an Italian police officer says a U.S. government official has briefly met with the jailed teen. His family said in a statement Monday that Finnegan Lee Elder had gone to Rome as part of his first solo trip to Europe because a friend from home, 18-year-old Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorthand, "apparently has family there and had invited him to stay." Natale-Hjorth also is in custody in connection with Friday's fatal stabbing of 35-year-old on-duty plainclothes officer Mario Cerciello Rega during what Italian authorities alleged was an extortion attempt by the teens to get money and drugs. Court records show Elder is suspected of being the one who knifed the officer, while Natale-Hjorthand is suspected of hitting the slain officer's partner. Elder grew up in San Francisco and played rugby and football in school. He had just finished his first year attending a community college. His The family statement said: "Finn has no criminal record and no disciplinary record at any school he attended." The statement continued: "We continue to gather facts about his case through his legal representatives. Meanwhile, we are grateful that he has been provided medical care. There is much we do not know yet." ___ 3:55 p.m. An Italian judge says one of the two American teenagers jailed in Rome for the slaying of a police officer has stated he stabbed the plainclothes officer because he feared he was being strangled. Judge Chiara Gallo wrote in an order upholding the jailing of the two California residents that Finnegan Lee Elder told authorities he knifed Carabinieri officer Mario Cerciello Rega after he felt pressure on his neck. But the judge said in her Saturday order that the 19-year-old did not have any marks on his neck indicating strangulation. The Associated Press obtained the order on Monday. Gallo said the young man's friend and travel companion, 18-year-old Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, told investigators that Elder informed him back at their hotel he had used a knife and then washed it. The officer was stabbed 11 times and died shortly after on Friday. The judge concluded the two Americans had a "total absence of self-control" and were highly dangerous. ___ 1:30 p.m. An Italian paramilitary police officer, allegedly slain by two American teens in Rome, has been hailed as a hero at his funeral in his hometown near Naples. Mario Cerciello Rega was fatally stabbed 11 times near the hotel where the Americans were staying while he was investigating a drug deal gone wrong. Monday's funeral was held in the same church in Somma Vesuviana where he was married six weeks ago. Italy's military chaplain, Archbishop Santo Marciano, in his eulogy, said Cerciello Rega, 35, lived and died to safeguard others' lives. Californians Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, 18, and Finnegan Lee Elder, 19, are jailed for investigation of the officer's murder. Police are investigating both Natale-Hjorth's illegal blindfolding before his interrogation after Friday's slaying and who leaked the photo of him blindfolded.