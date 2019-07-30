Mayor's car torched, PD office attacked in Sardinia

Nuoro, July 30 - An explosive was set off at the entrance of an office for the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) in the province of Nuoro early on Tuesday while the car of Matteo Piras, the mayor of the nearby town of Cardedu, was torched and is a write-off. "It is a totally absurd and unexpected gesture," said Piras, who was elected at the head of a civic list. "But I won't give up". PD leader Nicola Zingaretti said it was not the first time his party has suffered such an attack and called on its political opponents to tone down the rhetorical against it. "We call for full light to be shed on this umpteenth act of intimidation," said Zingaretti. "Security is about preventing violence, not poisoning wells, as frequently happens now".