Martedì 30 Luglio 2019 | 14:01

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Slain Carabiniere was 'attacked immediately' (2)

Slain Carabiniere was 'attacked immediately' (2)

 
Nuoro
Mayor's car torched, PD office attacked in Sardinia

Mayor's car torched, PD office attacked in Sardinia

 
Rome
Growth unlikely to be over 0.1% in 2019 - Confindustria

Growth unlikely to be over 0.1% in 2019 - Confindustria

 
Rome
Astroluca sounds climate-crisis alarm from space

Astroluca sounds climate-crisis alarm from space

 
Rome
French tourist plunges to death from Tiber embankment

French tourist plunges to death from Tiber embankment

 
Rome
Family of priest kidnapped in Syria blast probe

Family of priest kidnapped in Syria blast probe

 
Somma Vesuviana
Emotional funeral for Carabiniere officer killed in Rome

Emotional funeral for Carabiniere officer killed in Rome

 
Naples
Italy can rise up with slain cop's example-priest at funeral

Italy can rise up with slain cop's example-priest at funeral

 
Rome
League shifted position on TAV says M5S

League shifted position on TAV says M5S

 
Rome
Carabiniere homicide suspects 'devoid of self control'-judge

Carabiniere homicide suspects 'devoid of self control'-judge

 
Rome
Conte condemns blindfolding of police homicide suspect

Conte condemns blindfolding of police homicide suspect

 

Il Biancorosso

L'INTERVISTA
Grieco e il Bari, partita speciale"L'esordio sarà una forte emozione"

Grieco e il Bari, partita speciale: "L'esordio sarà una forte emozione"

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoLotta allo spaccio
Taranto, con una pistola e 3 pitbull a guardia del fortino della droga: arrestato

Taranto, con una pistola e 3 pitbull a guardia del fortino della droga: arrestato

 
BariL'incidente
Bitonto, investe 12enne con la moto e scappa: poi si redime e si autodenuncia

Bitonto, investe 12enne con la moto e scappa: poi si redime e si autodenuncia

 
PotenzaOccupazione
Università Basilicata, assunti 20 ricercatori per 36 mesi

Università Basilicata, assunti 20 ricercatori per 36 mesi

 
BrindisiLa nave dei sogni
Avvistato al largo di Brindisi lo yacht dello sceicco del Qatar Al Thani

Avvistato al largo di Brindisi lo yacht dello sceicco del Qatar Al Thani

 
PhotoNewsAll'alba
Santa Cesarea Terme, maxi rissa in discoteca a colpi di bottiglia FT/VD

Santa Cesarea Terme, maxi rissa in discoteca a colpi di bottiglia FT/VD

 
BatLa foto
Il grazie in rima da Banfi per il murales: «Tenghiù, raghezzo Persichella»

Il grazie in rima da Banfi per il murales: «Tenghiù, raghezzo Persichella»

 
MateraLa denuncia al ministro Bonisoli
Matera, parco Magna Grecia: piano finanziato ma dimenticato dal Governo

Matera, parco Magna Grecia: piano finanziato ma dimenticato dal Governo

 
FoggiaIl rogo
San Giovanni Rotondo, incendio distrugge 33 mezzi per raccolta rifiuti

San Giovanni Rotondo, incendio doloso distrugge 33 mezzi per raccolta rifiuti

 

i più letti

Tragedia a Mattinata: incidente in galleria, muoiono padre e figlia di 7 mesi

Mattinata, schianto nella galleria verso il mare: muoiono padre e figlia di 7 mesi. Coinvolte 3 auto: 4 i feriti, uno è grave

Trasporti, addio all'imprenditore Vinella, patron della Sita

Trasporti, addio all'imprenditore Vinella, patron della Sita

Porto Cesareo, recuperato cadavere 19enne annegato

Porto Cesareo, recuperato cadavere 19enne annegato

Tra smottamenti e frane la costa arretra in tutta la Puglia

Tra smottamenti e frane la costa arretra in tutta la Puglia

Corato, faceva visite in nero: licenziato ortopedico

Corato, faceva visite in nero: licenziato ortopedico

Nuoro

Mayor's car torched, PD office attacked in Sardinia

PD leader Zingaretti says 'stop poising wells'

Mayor's car torched, PD office attacked in Sardinia

Nuoro, July 30 - An explosive was set off at the entrance of an office for the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) in the province of Nuoro early on Tuesday while the car of Matteo Piras, the mayor of the nearby town of Cardedu, was torched and is a write-off. "It is a totally absurd and unexpected gesture," said Piras, who was elected at the head of a civic list. "But I won't give up". PD leader Nicola Zingaretti said it was not the first time his party has suffered such an attack and called on its political opponents to tone down the rhetorical against it. "We call for full light to be shed on this umpteenth act of intimidation," said Zingaretti. "Security is about preventing violence, not poisoning wells, as frequently happens now".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati