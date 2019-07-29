Growth unlikely to be over 0.1% in 2019 - Confindustria

Lunedì 29 Luglio 2019 | 20:16

Weak dynamics holding back industry says association

Rome, July 29 - Italian industrial employers' association Confindustria said Monday that the nation's GDP is unlikely to grow more than 0.1% this year. "The weak dynamics for industry are holding back Italy's GDP in the summer months too, after the forecast stagnation of the second quarter," Confindustria's CSC research until said. "It will be difficult to go beyond growth of 0.1% in 2019 with respect to 2018".

