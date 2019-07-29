Astroluca sounds climate-crisis alarm from space

Rome, July 29 - Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano sounded the alarm about the climate crisis in the first session with journalists from the International Space Station (ISS) since he started his new mission. "Space is the ideal place to sound the alarm about the effects global warming is having on the Earth," Parmitano, who is widely known by his Twitter name @astro_luca, told reporters at Milan's Leonardo da Vinci National Science and Technical Museum. "In the last six months I seen deserts advance and ice melt. "I hope that our words can alarm you about the number one enemy".