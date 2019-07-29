Lunedì 29 Luglio 2019 | 18:07

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Astroluca sounds climate-crisis alarm from space

Astroluca sounds climate-crisis alarm from space

 
Rome
French tourist plunges to death from Tiber embankment

French tourist plunges to death from Tiber embankment

 
Rome
Family of priest kidnapped in Syria blast probe

Family of priest kidnapped in Syria blast probe

 
Somma Vesuviana
Emotional funeral for Carabiniere officer killed in Rome

Emotional funeral for Carabiniere officer killed in Rome

 
Naples
Italy can rise up with slain cop's example-priest at funeral

Italy can rise up with slain cop's example-priest at funeral

 
Rome
League shifted position on TAV says M5S

League shifted position on TAV says M5S

 
Rome
Carabiniere homicide suspects 'devoid of self control'-judge

Carabiniere homicide suspects 'devoid of self control'-judge

 
Rome
Conte condemns blindfolding of police homicide suspect

Conte condemns blindfolding of police homicide suspect

 
Somma Vesuviana
Emotional funeral for Carabiniere officer killed in Rome

Emotional funeral for Carabiniere officer killed in Rome

 
Rome
Extreme weather causes deaths in Italy

Extreme weather causes deaths in Italy

 
Somma Vesuviana
Funeral for Carabiniere killed in Rome

Funeral for Carabiniere killed in Rome

 

Il Biancorosso

L'INTERVISTA
Grieco e il Bari, partita speciale"L'esordio sarà una forte emozione"

Grieco e il Bari, partita speciale: "L'esordio sarà una forte emozione"

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

TarantoL'accusa
Garante minori: «Pilato è stella del nuoto ma Taranto è senza piscina»

Garante minori: «Pilato è stella del nuoto ma Taranto è senza piscina»

 
BrindisiIl rogo doloso
Mesagne, dopo l'incendio il laboratorio analisi riapre al pubblico

Mesagne, dopo l'incendio il laboratorio analisi riapre al pubblico

 
BariSport
Canottaggio, campione a 80 anni: il barese De Palma vince il Matser H

Canottaggio, campione a 80 anni: il barese De Palma vince il Master H

 
BatLe dichiarazioni
Omicidi ad Andria, Sibilia: «Daremo il tormento ai criminali»

Omicidi ad Andria, Sibilia: «Daremo il tormento ai criminali»

 
FoggiaCircolazione
Foggia, lavori agli Ospedali Riuniti: cambia la viabilità fino all'anno prossimo

Foggia, lavori agli Ospedali Riuniti: cambia la viabilità fino all'anno prossimo

 
MateraLe indagini
Matera, trafficavano auto rubate: 4 avvisi di garanzia

Matera, trafficavano auto rubate: 4 avvisi di garanzia

 
PotenzaLa ricerca
In Basilicata si sperimenta il cibo a «impatto zero»

In Basilicata si sperimenta il cibo a «impatto zero»

 
LecceLa tragedia
Ugento, mare mosso: uomo annega, i figli salvati dai bagnanti

Ugento, mare mosso: uomo annega, i figli salvati dai bagnanti

 

i più letti

Tragedia a Mattinata: incidente in galleria, muoiono padre e figlia di 7 mesi

Mattinata, schianto nella galleria verso il mare: muoiono padre e figlia di 7 mesi. Coinvolte 3 auto: 4 i feriti, uno è grave

Trasporti, addio all'imprenditore Vinella, patron della Sita

Trasporti, addio all'imprenditore Vinella, patron della Sita

Si ammala di tubercolosi, vigile di Turi in isolamento al Policlinico di Bari

Si ammala di tubercolosi, vigile di Turi in isolamento al Policlinico di Bari

Foggia, non ha i soldi per andare a lavoro: viene licenziato

Foggia, non ha i soldi per andare a lavoro e l'azienda lo licenzia

Nuoto, la tarantina Pilato a 14 anni è nuovo record italiano nei 50 rana

Nuoto, la tarantina Pilato a 14 anni è nuovo record italiano nei 50 rana

Rome

Astroluca sounds climate-crisis alarm from space

'It's the no.1 enemy' Parmitano tell reporters from the ISS

Astroluca sounds climate-crisis alarm from space

Rome, July 29 - Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano sounded the alarm about the climate crisis in the first session with journalists from the International Space Station (ISS) since he started his new mission. "Space is the ideal place to sound the alarm about the effects global warming is having on the Earth," Parmitano, who is widely known by his Twitter name @astro_luca, told reporters at Milan's Leonardo da Vinci National Science and Technical Museum. "In the last six months I seen deserts advance and ice melt. "I hope that our words can alarm you about the number one enemy".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati