French tourist plunges to death from Tiber embankment

Rome, July 29 - A 19-year-old French tourist is dead after falling some 15 metres from the embankment by the River Tiber in Rome in the early hours of Monday, sources said. The woman, who was with two friends of the same age, is thought to have died instantly after the fall in the area of Lungotevere dei Tebaldi. According to an initial reconstruction, the woman lost her balance after climbing onto the embankment. The three women were staying at a bed and breakfast in Rome.