Family of priest kidnapped in Syria blast probe

Rome, July 29 - The family of Father Paolo Dall'Oglio, an Italian Jesuit priest who was kidnapped in Syria in 2013, said Monday that not enough has been done to get to the bottom of his disappearance. "It's been six years and we haven't managed to find out anything," said the priest's sister, Francesca Dall'Oglio. "It's true that we was kidnapped in a war zone, but some areas have been liberated since November 2017. "We don't have any confirmation, neither that he is alive nor dead. "Much more could have been done". In March there were reports that Dall'Oglio was among the hostages being held in the last area of territory still controlled by ISIS in the south-east of Syria and who were being used as "bargaining chips" in negotiations with with the US-backed Kurdish-Arab forces surrounding them.