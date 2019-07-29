Italy can rise up with slain cop's example-priest at funeral

(see related) Naples, July 29 - Italy's fortunes will be boosted if people follow the example of Mario Cerciello Rega, the Carabiniere police officer stabbed to death in Rome last week, the priest presiding over his funeral said on Monday. "If we all are able to learn a sense of the State and of common good from men like Mario, Italy will rise up," said Monsignor Santo Marcianò at the funeral in the Santa Croce di Santa Maria del Corso church in the officer's Campania home town of Somma Vesuviana. Two young American men have been arrested for the homicide of Cerciello Rega, who bled to death after being stabbed 11 times. The Carabinieri Commander, General Giovanni Nistri, said "debates" about the homicide should be "put aside today" in order to avoid the Cerciello Rega suffering a "12th stabbing". Nistri stressed that Cerciello Rega died to "protect the rights of everyone, including those of an arrested person. "Together we ask for respect for all the other Carabinieri who do the same job". Cerciello Rega's widow shed tears as she read a moving piece on "being the wife of a Carabiniere".