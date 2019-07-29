League shifted position on TAV says M5S

Rome, July 29 - Tension within the government over the TAV Turin-Lyon high-speed rail link project continued on Monday with Deputy Premier, Labour and Industry Minister and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio accusing his government alliance partners in the League of shifting position. The M5S has long been against the project on cost and environmental grounds but League leader Matteo Salvini, who is also deputy premier as well as Interior Minister, has come out strongly in favour of the project. Premier Giuseppe Conte has said it should be completed too, arguing it would cost more to abandon the project than complete it. At the weekend some senior League lawmakers said the M5S should not feel obliged to stay in government if they are unhappy about being part of an executive that will see it continued. Transport and Infrastructure Minister Minister Danilo Toninelli, an M5S member, played down the prospect that the government could collapse over the issue on Monday. "It is possible to go forward until the end of the parliamentary term if the League does things right", he said, adding that the TAV is "rip-off with more costs than benefits. "League mayors were against the idea and so was Salvini. He must now explain why he changed his mind." The government commissioned a cost/benefit analysis, which the M5S has seized on but which the League dismisses, showing Italy will lose some seven-eight billion euros with the TAV.