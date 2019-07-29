Lunedì 29 Luglio 2019 | 15:45

Somma Vesuviana
Emotional funeral for Carabiniere officer killed in Rome

Emotional funeral for Carabiniere officer killed in Rome

 
Naples
Italy can rise up with slain cop's example-priest at funeral

Italy can rise up with slain cop's example-priest at funeral

 
Rome
League shifted position on TAV says M5S

League shifted position on TAV says M5S

 
Rome
Carabiniere homicide suspects 'devoid of self control'-judge

Carabiniere homicide suspects 'devoid of self control'-judge

 
Rome
Conte condemns blindfolding of police homicide suspect

Conte condemns blindfolding of police homicide suspect

 
Somma Vesuviana
Emotional funeral for Carabiniere officer killed in Rome

Emotional funeral for Carabiniere officer killed in Rome

 
Rome
Extreme weather causes deaths in Italy

Extreme weather causes deaths in Italy

 
Somma Vesuviana
Funeral for Carabiniere killed in Rome

Funeral for Carabiniere killed in Rome

 
Rome
Fresh details of police officer killing, 2 Americans accused

Fresh details of police officer killing, 2 Americans accused

 
Rome
Wage growth dropped sharply in June - ISTAT

Wage growth dropped sharply in June - ISTAT

 
Rome
Consumer and business confidence up - ISTAT

Consumer and business confidence up - ISTAT

 

L'INTERVISTA
Grieco e il Bari, partita speciale"L'esordio sarà una forte emozione"

Grieco e il Bari, partita speciale: "L'esordio sarà una forte emozione"

 

HomeLa cerimonia
Sanità, Emiliano inaugura ospedale di Comunità a Massafra

Sanità, Emiliano inaugura ospedale di Comunità a Massafra

 
MateraLe indagini
Matera, trafficavano auto rubate: 4 avvisi di garanzia

Matera, trafficavano auto rubate: 4 avvisi di garanzia

 
BariIl caso
Sedici auto rubate in un mese nel Barese: arrestati 4 bitontini

Sedici auto rubate in un mese nel Barese: arrestati 4 bitontini

 
BrindisiL'esplosione
Paura a Francavilla Fontana, esplode bombola del gas: crolla villetta, nessun ferito

Paura a Francavilla Fontana, esplode bombola del gas: crolla villetta, nessun ferito

 
FoggiaTerremoto alla Protect
Foggia, soldi parcometri non versati: peculato per 741mila euro, arrestato amministratore

Foggia, truffa sui parcometri: imprenditore si intasca 741mila euro, arrestato

 
GdM.TVL'opera di Piskv
Lino Banfi appare sui muri nella «notte» di Stornarella

Lino Banfi appare sui muri nella «notte» di Stornarella

 
PotenzaLa ricerca
In Basilicata si sperimenta il cibo a «impatto zero»

In Basilicata si sperimenta il cibo a «impatto zero»

 
LecceLa tragedia
Ugento, mare mosso: uomo annega, i figli salvati dai bagnanti

Ugento, mare mosso: uomo annega, i figli salvati dai bagnanti

 

Rome

Carabiniere homicide suspects 'devoid of self control'-judge

American pair to be kept in jail as 'danger to society'

Carabiniere homicide suspects 'devoid of self control'-judge

Rome, July 29 - A judge has said that the two American men arrested over the homicide of a Carabiniere police officer in Rome last week were devoid of self-control in the order for them to be kept in jail. Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, 18, and Finnegan Lee Elder, 19, were arrested Friday on suspicion of killing the Carabiniere police officer Mario Cerciello Rega at the end of a chain of events sparked by a drug deal went wrong. An autopsy showed Cerciello Rega bled to death after being stabbed 11 times. The order said their conduct showed a "total absence of self control and critical capacity, highlighting that they are dangerous to society". The judge said there was a risk of crime being repeated given the circumstances of the attack and the access to "arms of high offensive potential. The American students had been staying in an upscale hotel and had allegedly had tried to buy cocaine from a man who led them to a dealer. The dealer then reportedly sold them crushed aspirin instead of the drug. The students reportedly took the middle man's bag with his phone in it in retaliation, after which the man contacted the police and arranged a meeting between with the two during which he was to have given them money to get his belongings back. Rega and one colleague, both in plainclothes, went to near the hotel where the two young men were staying. The students, who were on holiday in Rome, and the two police officers ended up in a physical altercation during which Rega was stabbed with a knife later found in the students' hotel room. Elder, who police say has confessed to stabbing Cerciello Rega while Natale-Hjorth punched his partner, told his lawyer in jail that he mistook the police officer for a pusher, sources said Monday. "I was afraid," Elder said, according to the sources.

