Emotional funeral for Carabiniere officer killed in Rome

Somma Vesuviana, July 29 - There were emotional scenes on Monday as the funeral for Mario Cerciello Rega, the Carabiniere police officer stabbed to death in Rome on Friday in a case that has shocked the nation, got underway at the Santa Maria del Corso church in his Campania home town, Somma Vesuviana. Two young American men are in jail in relation to the homicide, which took place after a drugs deal went wrong. Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico were among the throng of mourners inside and outside the church. Premier Giuseppe Conte paid his respects as Rega's body lay on State on Sunday. The 35-year-old officer had gotten married less than two months ago and had only recently returned to duty after his honeymoon. A well-liked and cheerful character, he is considered a hero for his work on and off duty. He did volunteer work for the Order of Malta, accompanying sick people to Lourdes and Loreto, and he also regularly went to Rome's Termini train station to feed the needy.