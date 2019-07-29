Extreme weather causes deaths in Italy

Rome, July 29 - Extreme weather hit Italy over the weekend, leading to several deaths. A young woman was killed in her car by a tornado in Fiumicino and an elderly man's body was found near his car, stuck in flooding in Arezzo. On Sunday, a Norwegian athlete also died when she was struck by lightning during a competition. The tornado, during the night between Saturday and Sunday, occurred in the Focene zone of the Fiumicino municipality and swept the car that 27-year-old had been travelling in off the road, resulting in it rolling for several dozen kilometres. Major damage was done to a petrol station and at least six cars as well as nearby hoes. "It seems like a war zone," Fiumicino mayor Esterino Montino said. "The situation is serious but fortunately there weren't any other casualties. About 20 homes were affected and a small home collapsed. There are roofs, tiles, and fences that were ripped up, gardens destroyed." The body of the 72-year-old man was found near his car, still stuck in mud from the flooding, in the Olma area near Arezzo. In Alto Adige, the 45-year-old Norwegian athlete Silje Fismen was killed when lightening struck her during the Suedtirol Ultra Skyrace, a 121-kilometer mountain race that begins and ends in Bolzano. The climate crisis is causing episodes of extreme weather to increase, experts say.