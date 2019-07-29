Funeral for Carabiniere killed in Rome

Somma Vesuviana, July 29 - The Santa Croce di Santa Maria del Corso church in Somma Vesuviana began to fill on Monday morning ahead of the funeral scheduled to start at noon for Carabiniere Vice Brigadier Mario Cerciello Rega. The officer was killed in Rome on Friday. Two young American men are in jail in relation to the homicide, which took place after a drugs deal went wrong. Outside were wreathes sent by the Italian president and the speakers of the Chamber of Deputies and Senate, as well as the defense minister, the General Command of the Arma dei Carabinieri and the central Rome unit that he belonged to. There will be a Carabinieri guard of honour and members of the Knights of Malta, whom Rega volunteered for.