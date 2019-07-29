Fresh details of police officer killing, 2 Americans accused

Rome, July 29 - Following the uproar sparked by the killing of a police officer in the Italian capital on Friday, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte called on his Facebook page for a calmer approach. Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth, 18, and Finnegan Lee Elder, 19, were arrested Friday on suspicion of killing the Carabiniere police officer Mario Cerciello Rega. Rega, 35, was stabbed to death in the Prati neighbourhood of Rome. Initial reports claimed that North Africans were being sought in connection with the crime after several websites including ones run by police officers made this claim. Some included photos that were later removed. The American students had been staying in an upscale hotel and had allegedly had tried to buy cocaine from a man who led them to a dealer. The dealer then reportedly sold them crushed aspirin instead of the drug. The students reportedly took the man's bag with his phone in it in retaliation, after which the man contacted the police and arranged a meeting between with the two during which he was to have given them money to get his belongings back. Rega and one colleague, both in plainclothes, went to near the hotel where the two young men were staying. The students and the two police officers ended up in a physical altercation during which Rega was repeatedly stabbed with a knife later found in the students' hotel room. One of the students has allegedly confessed. A photo later emerged on social media showing one of the suspects blindfolded in a carabiniere station, leading to heavy criticism. ''Italy is a state of law,'' Conte wrote on Facebook. ''We have principles and consolidated values. We must avoid being swept along by the wave of emotional reactions, while also taking into account that our legislation provides for life sentences for murder without any reduction in the term to be served. This is in part the merit of stricter laws introduced by this government.'' The prime minister added that ''now we must instead make sure that those with responsibility act in such a way that these regulations be applied in a rigorous manner.''