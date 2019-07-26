Consumer and business confidence up - ISTAT

Venerdì 26 Luglio 2019 | 17:54

Household index returns to level of January

Rome, July 26 - ISTAT said Friday that Italian consumer and business confidence both increased this month. The national statistics agency said that, after falling in June, its consumer-confidence index went up from 109.8 to 113.4 points in July, taking it back up to January's level. The business-confidence index increased from 99.3 to 101.2 points, the highest level since October 2018.

