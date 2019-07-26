EU 'change of pace' incomplete says Conte

Rome, July 26 - Premier Giuseppe Conte said Friday that the European Union is still some way from accomplishing the reform it needs. "The change of pace of the EU remains incomplete, but it is increasingly necessary," Conte told the XIII Conference of Italian Ambassadors at the foreign ministry in Rome. "The newly elected President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen seems to be aware of this, which is to be appreciated". Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi also took part in the conference on Friday and said talk of Italy being isolated at the EU level was off the mark. "I am often asked if Italy is isolated. It is not a question of this," Moavero Milanesi said. "The question is that, at the moment, the EU is very disunited because it is going through a very complex period of growth. "We have to work for an EU that is capable of sharing, not imposing, and Italy wants to be influential in this".