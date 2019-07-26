Child gets transplant after 18 months with artificial heart
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
Brindisi, 250 piante di marijuana coltivate in circolo privato: maxisequestro
i più letti
Turin
26 Luglio 2019
Turin, July 26 - A three-year-old boy has been saved by a heart transplant at Turin's Regina Margherita after spending a year and a half connected to an artificial heart, the hospital said on Friday. The child was born with a serious form of dilated cardiomyopathy. He had to spent 520 days in the hospital's pediatric heart surgery department while he waited for an organ donation.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su