Salvini issues 'me or him' ultimatum over flat tax

Rome, July 26 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Friday warned Economy Minister Giovanni Tria that he will not stand opposition to his drive for the government to bring in a two-tier 'flat tax' on incomes. "If the economy minister of my government says that there is no question of cutting taxes, then either I am the problem or he is," League leader Salvini told Radio24. "Italy needs a fiscal shock (to boost the economy). "I have enormous patience and I use it, including with Tria, because when he says 'we'll see about the flat tax' that is not OK," he added later in the day in Milan. "The League is in the government if we can cut taxes for many Italians. "I'm not interested in being in government just for the pleasure of it". Fellow Deputy Premier, Labour and Industry Minister and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio, meanwhile, said that the proposal to bring in a flat tax is "still a mystery for me". "I have not yet seen (financial) coverage and I haven't even understood what the 'voluntary flat tax' spoken of yesterday is," he said in a televised interview. "Meanwhile, I am working on (reducing) the tax wedge," he said, calling it a "realistic" measure. "I have found four billion euros", he added, but for the flat tax "at least triple that is needed". Earlier this month, Di Maio had said there would be no tax amnesties or VAT hikes to fund a flat tax.