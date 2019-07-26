Venerdì 26 Luglio 2019 | 14:16

Turin
Child gets transplant after 18 months with artificial heart

Child gets transplant after 18 months with artificial heart

 
Rome
EU 'change of pace' incomplete says Conte

EU 'change of pace' incomplete says Conte

 
Rome
Salvini issues 'me or him' ultimatum over flat tax

Salvini issues 'me or him' ultimatum over flat tax

 
Milan
No port for migrants until redistribution agreed - Salvini

No port for migrants until redistribution agreed - Salvini

 
Rome
Di Maio says flat tax plan 'still a mystery'

Di Maio says flat tax plan 'still a mystery'

 
Rome
Carabiniere cop stabbed to death in Rome

Carabiniere cop stabbed to death in Rome

 
Rome
Diplomacy more vital than ever ambassadors tell ANSA Forum

Diplomacy more vital than ever ambassadors tell ANSA Forum

 
Rome
Conte rubbishes talk he could seek 'new majority'

Conte rubbishes talk he could seek 'new majority'

 
Trento
Family disowns 11-year-old autistic son - association

Family disowns 11-year-old autistic son - association

 
Rome
Raggi tells Casapound to remove banner from occupied HQ

Raggi tells Casapound to remove banner from occupied HQ

 
Rome
ANSA Forum with Italian ambassadors from around the world

ANSA Forum with Italian ambassadors from around the world

 

CAMPIONATO
Bari, varati i calendari di serie CIl debutto sarà in Sicilia il 25 agosto

Bari, varati i calendari di serie C: il debutto sarà in Sicilia il 25 agosto

 

Brindisinel quartiere Paradiso
Brindisi, 250 piante di marijuana coltivate in circolo privato: maxisequestro

Brindisi, 250 piante di marijuana coltivate in circolo privato: maxisequestro

 
Baria san girolamo
Bari, intera famiglia di usurai gestiva prestiti: 5 condanne per i Capodiferro

Bari, intera famiglia di usurai gestiva prestiti: 5 condanne per i Capodiferro

 
FoggiaNel foggiano
Manfredonia: catturati 2 pitbull detenuti illecitamente, avevano ferito un bambino

Manfredonia: catturati 2 pitbull detenuti illecitamente, avevano ferito un bambino

 
MateraNel Materano
Stigliano, oggi la visita di Kabir Bedi: sopralluogo per un nuovo film?

Stigliano, oggi la visita di Kabir Bedi: sopralluogo per un nuovo film?

 
TarantoNel Tarantino
Lizzano, sequestri e sanzioni in un lido e un ristorante: 2 denunce

Lizzano, sequestri e sanzioni in un lido e un ristorante: 2 denunce

 
BatBoom di prenotazioni
Vacanze? Nella Bat sono in agriturismo

Vacanze? Nella Bat sono in agriturismo

 
LecceNel Salento
Leuca, portano turisti a fare il bagno in zone pericolose e a rischio crollo: 2 denunce

Leuca, portano turisti a fare il bagno in zone pericolose e a rischio crollo: 2 denunce

 
PotenzaCinema lucano
Il sipario si alza sul Festival di Maratea con l'arrivo di Richard Gere

Si alza il sipario sul Festival di Maratea con l'arrivo di Richard Gere

 

Andria, si torna a sparare: morto 62enne in via Ospedaletto

Andria, si torna a sparare: morto boss 62enne in via Ospedaletto

Bari, al liceo Socrate un nuovo percorso per aspiranti medici

Bari, al liceo Socrate un nuovo percorso per aspiranti medici

Cerignola fuori da serie C: i tifosi per protesta bloccano l'A14

Cerignola fuori da serie C: i tifosi per protesta bloccano l'A14

Furbetti in ospedale Monopoli: 2 medici su 17 rispondono al gip

Furbetti in ospedale Monopoli: 4 medici su 17 rispondono al gip.
Otto «camici» sospesi dall'Ordine

Bari, portano l'amico al centro commerciale, ma è una trappola: rapinato di 10mila euro, 4 arresti

Bari, portano l'amico al centro commerciale, ma è una trappola: rapinato di 10mila euro, 4 arresti

Rome

Salvini issues 'me or him' ultimatum over flat tax

Deputy premier warns that Tria saying 'we'll see' isn't OK

Salvini issues 'me or him' ultimatum over flat tax

Rome, July 26 - Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Friday warned Economy Minister Giovanni Tria that he will not stand opposition to his drive for the government to bring in a two-tier 'flat tax' on incomes. "If the economy minister of my government says that there is no question of cutting taxes, then either I am the problem or he is," League leader Salvini told Radio24. "Italy needs a fiscal shock (to boost the economy). "I have enormous patience and I use it, including with Tria, because when he says 'we'll see about the flat tax' that is not OK," he added later in the day in Milan. "The League is in the government if we can cut taxes for many Italians. "I'm not interested in being in government just for the pleasure of it". Fellow Deputy Premier, Labour and Industry Minister and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio, meanwhile, said that the proposal to bring in a flat tax is "still a mystery for me". "I have not yet seen (financial) coverage and I haven't even understood what the 'voluntary flat tax' spoken of yesterday is," he said in a televised interview. "Meanwhile, I am working on (reducing) the tax wedge," he said, calling it a "realistic" measure. "I have found four billion euros", he added, but for the flat tax "at least triple that is needed". Earlier this month, Di Maio had said there would be no tax amnesties or VAT hikes to fund a flat tax.

