Di Maio says flat tax plan 'still a mystery'

Rome, July 26 - Deputy Premier, Labor and Industry Minister and 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Friday that the proposal to bring in a flat tax is "still a mystery for me". The plan to bring in a two-tier 'flat tax' on income is dear to fellow Deputy Premier and League leader Matteo Salvini, who says it will deliver a 'fiscal shock' to boost the sluggish Italian economy. "I have not yet seen (financial) coverage and I haven't even understood what the 'voluntary flat tax' spoken of yesterday is," he said in a televised interview. "Meanwhile, I am working on (reducing) the tax wedge," he said, calling it a "realistic" measure. "I have found four billion euros", he added, but for the flat tax "at least triple that is needed". Earlier this month, Di Maio had said there would be no tax amnesties or VAT hikes to fund a flat tax. Salvini has vowed a dual rate 'flat tax' will be introduced with next year's budget.